The hot topic in high school sports right now is the question of whether there be a football season.
Will the COVID-19 pandemic cause it to be delayed, canceled or perhaps moved to spring?
But football is not the only sport that begins in August. There are also cross-country and volleyball. When it comes to a “safe” sport during a pandemic, cross-country may be the safest: It’s held outside and is all about runners trying to stay separated.
Volleyball is not a sport that lends itself to the prescribed social distancing for a pandemic. It’s competition across a net in what can be a crowded gym.
“As of right now, it’s a go for volleyball season,” said Hartselle volleyball coach Tanya Lybarger. “I sure hope we get to play. We need some normalcy in our life.”
Coaches for all sports should know more about what’s ahead for this fall after next Wednesday. That’s when the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control is scheduled to meet.
Volleyball teams statewide have already felt the effect of the pandemic during voluntary workouts in June. West Morgan’s team, along with other teams at the school working out last month, had to shut down twice for a total of four weeks because of possible exposures.
“We hated to have to shut down, but we had rather shut down than take a chance of exposing our athletes and their families,” West Morgan volleyball coach Alesha Hutto said.
One thing working in favor of volleyball having a season is that it is paired with football. If there can be a football season, it seems likely that there will also be a volleyball season.
Volleyball is a highly successful sport for the 22 high schools in The Decatur Daily's coverage area. There are usually five to six teams advancing to the state tournament each year.
The AHSAA has already made some changes to volleyball that mean this season will be unlike any before. Players are no longer a part of the pre-game meeting involving coaches and officials. The high five is no longer part of the game for teammates during the game or at the end of the game between teams.
“We’re not sure about masks for players and coaches on the bench,” Hutto said, “but if a player leaves the court area, like to go to the restroom or concession stand, they need to have a mask.”
Seating for fans could be an issue. Because volleyball courts are set up across the basketball floor, most schools cannot pull out all the bleachers that would be used for basketball.
“We don’t have real big crowds, but that does limit our seating for social distancing in the bleachers,” Hutto said.
Cleanup after matches is not just sweep the floor and take out the trash. All balls, nets and support for the nets must be sanitized.
The AHSAA has asked all teams to schedule each area opponent at least once before Sept. 15. That way, if the season has to be interrupted, the seeding for area tournaments could be set so the championship tournament process could begin.
Volleyball teams are also feeling the financial woes that many are feeling. Hosting other schools for playdates is a big fundraiser for the West Morgan program.
“We make between $7,000 and $8,000 by hosting playdates,” Hutto said. “We use that money to pay for team meals, buses to every match and a team shirt or two. It will be hard to do this season.”
Hartselle volleyball has an annual media guide. Ads sold for the media guide help fund volleyball expenses.
“I didn’t even try to do one this year because everybody is hurting financially,” Lybarger said.
