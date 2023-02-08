WEST POINT — Savannah Williams wasn't ready to go home just yet.
Lawrence County's star senior had been held in check during the first half, scoring just two points. But with her team facing the end of its season, she stepped up when it mattered.
Williams scored 20 second half points, finishing with a game high 22, as she helped lead the Red Devils to a 53-45 win over Brewer in the first round of the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament.
"I've been playing basketball for 13 years, and I definitely wasn't ready for it to end," Williams said. "We couldn't lose the first round of area, and we couldn't lose to Brewer. That just wasn't happening."
Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr called the win "ugly." The Red Devils tailed 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-29 at the end of the third.
Free throw and field goal percentage were both down, but in the end, Lawrence County found a way to win.
"That was about as far from pretty as could be," Orr said. "But once you get to this part of the season, it's survive and advance, and that's what we did."
To offset the team's offensive struggles, Lawrence County turned to the press. The Red Devils made a living off forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers.
"Our shots, especially our free throws, were disappointing. We can't play like that and expect to win during the postseason," Orr said. "But I'm glad our press was there to pick up the slack. The girls were flying around and it made a huge difference."
In addition to Williams' 22 points, Taylor Williams finished with 12 points.
Lilly Yancey led Brewer with 14 points, while Jacey Atkinson had nine.
Lawrence County advances to the finals of the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament and will play West Point at West Point on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.