Boys
JoJo Williamson, Hartselle
Williamson went 3-for-3 with three doubles and seven RBIs in a 17-1 win over rival Decatur on Friday. Williamson also had three hits in a win over New Trier (Ill.) earlier this season, and he collected a pair of doubles against American Christian. Last season, Williamson drove in Hartselle’s first two runs in the pivotal Class 6A semifinal Game 2 victory over Chelsea.
Girls
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball
Wallace had three hits, including two doubles, scored three times and had six RBIs in a win over Clements. "Addie is always such a clutch player for us," coach Molly Fenn said. "Addie came through at the plate with runners on base on Friday. … She's seeing the ball well right now, and we hope that continues into postseason play."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Decatur’s Bonnie Frost and Madison Murphy, and Hartselle’s Jinger Heath. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Nash Rippen, Falkville’s Caden Burnett and Danville’s Justin Hanline
