Boys
Jack Wilson, Austin
Wilson struck out eight in an 8-2 complete-game win over James Clemens. He also had two hits in a loss to Athens last week. "Jack had a really nice game versus James Clemens," Austin coach Drew Williamson said. "He had eight strikeouts while only walking one. Jack gives us a chance to win every time he is on the mound."
Girls
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan
The freshman struck out 14, walked two and allowed two hits in a 4-0 win over West Limestone. "I recently took over this program and with that change came high expectations," coach Victoria Burleson said. "These players have worked extremely hard, Abby Lindsey, aka Gladiator, being one of them. She has persevered on the mound and done well in the batter’s box.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Austin’s Katie Bracken, Danville’s Blayne Godfrey and Hartselle’s Jinger Heath. Boys: Priceville’s Cole Linderman, Decatur’s William Penley and Decatur Heritage’s Nash Rippen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.