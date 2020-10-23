MOULTON — Brody Sparks tossed three first-half touchdowns as Lawrence County High defeated visiting Brewer 42-8 on Friday night.
The Red Devils, 4-5, earned a spot in the state playoffs with the win. They will conclude their regular season on Friday at home against Danville.
Sparks’ first touchdown pass was a 57-yard toss to BenMichael Bennett in the first quarter. He also tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Garrett Lee and a 14-yard pass to Kaden Edwards.
Lawrence County’s second score in the first half was a one-yard touchdown run by Gage Dutton.
On the final play in the second quarter, Lee intercepted a Brewer pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. Bennett’s extra point made the score 35-0 at intermission.
The Red Devils (4-5, 3-3) increased their lead to 42-0 when Dutton scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.
Brewer (0-10, 0-6) finally got on the scoreboard when Wyatt Stiles scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter.
