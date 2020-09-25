FLORETTE — Brewer's three-game winning steak against rival Arab ended with a 42-7 loss on Friday.
Wyatt Styles scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Patriots' lone touchdown.
Brewer coach Geoff Walters has stressed continued growth for his young team.
"Every chance to play is an opportunity to improve," Walters said. "We're essentially playing a JV team. We've only got three seniors that are healthy. We only have four total. One is out for the year ... and only about six or seven juniors. The overwhelming majority of our team is freshmen and sophomores, and a lot of those guys are first-year players. So we're just trying to learn every week ... just to keep trying to keep giving great effort regardless of what happens."
Matthew Turnage led Arab (3-3) with three touchdown runs. Quarterback Aidan Cox added two more scoring runs. Aeron Mitchell also rushed for a touchdown.
"Our kids came out and played to a level," Arab coach Lee Ozmint said. "Played to their expectations. Didn't play down. That's what you worry about as a coach. You worry about coming into these games and playing ugly and scratching something out. But our kids came out. They set the tone. They set the tempo. They maintained tempo and then we got the chance to get some backups in."
The Arabian Knights' offense set the tone on the game's first drive with a touchdown run by Turnage at the 9:42 mark of the opening quarter. They put the game out of reach with a 35-point second period to lead 42-0 at halftime.
Arab last beat Brewer in 2016. That capped a 12-game victory stretch against the Patriots.
"We played really good ... on all sides of the ball," Cox said. "We were coached up to do what we did."
Brewer (0-6) will resume Class 5A, Region 8 play at home against Lee-Huntsville on Friday. Arab will step back into its Class 6A, Region 7 schedule by hosting Pell City.
