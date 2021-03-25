Boys
Keegan Zanda, Hartselle
Zanda scored five goals in a 5-2 win over Danville that helped the Tigers advance to the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament. "Keegan is more than just a goal scorer," Hartselle coach Dan Bennich said. "He makes everyone around him better. He makes good things happen on the field for the entire team."
Girls
Maggie Shelton, Lawrence County
Shelton had the go-ahead two-run triple in a 4-3 win over Hatton. "Maggie has such great work ethic and works hard on and off of the field," Lawrence County coach Cortney Lovelady said. "Her performance was exactly what I expected from her. She did exactly what was needed of her to put her team ahead."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hatton’s Ashlyn Potter, Decatur’s Leah South and Priceville’s Karli Wade. Boys: Lawrence County’s Cole Turner, Priceville’s Mason Mann and Decatur Heritage’s Drew Schmidt.
