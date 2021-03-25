D210325 Fans players of the week

Hartselle’s Keegan Zanda and Lawrence County’s Maggie Shelton were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Keegan Zanda, Hartselle

Zanda scored five goals in a 5-2 win over Danville that helped the Tigers advance to the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament. "Keegan is more than just a goal scorer," Hartselle coach Dan Bennich said. "He makes everyone around him better. He makes good things happen on the field for the entire team."

Girls

Maggie Shelton, Lawrence County

Shelton had the go-ahead two-run triple in a 4-3 win over Hatton. "Maggie has such great work ethic and works hard on and off of the field," Lawrence County coach Cortney Lovelady said. "Her performance was exactly what I expected from her. She did exactly what was needed of her to put her team ahead."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hatton’s Ashlyn Potter, Decatur’s Leah South and Priceville’s Karli Wade. Boys: Lawrence County’s Cole Turner, Priceville’s Mason Mann and Decatur Heritage’s Drew Schmidt.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.