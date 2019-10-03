MONTGOMERY — Senior strong safety Nathan Grantham has had numerous big plays at wide receiver this season for Johnny Bryant’s Class 2A Rebels. Last Friday, he recorded 18 ½ tackles to lead Zion Chapel to a 34-30 win over rival Kinston to claim the AHSAA Defensive Spotlight of the Week.
Grantham’s defensive effort edged out two other strong performances reported. Stanhope Elmore linebacker William Whitlow had 15 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in the Mustangs’ 20-17 win over Smiths Station. And Chaz Pope of Spring Garden stripped a Sand Rock runner of the ball near the Panthers goal line, then scooped up the fumble and raced 98 yards for a touchdown in a 44-21 win. He finished with an interception and five tackles.
Other top defensive performances:
JACKSON CHANCEY, G.W. LONG: Returned an interception 15 yards for a TD, and teammate Braxton Whitehead also had a pick he returned 39 yards for a score as the Rebels (5-0) beat Elba 46-35. Both scores came in the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter.
MAYS McMILLAN, TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN: Totaled 12 tackles, including three for losses, had an interception, forced and recovered one fumble as the Wildcats downed Montgomery Academy 33-10.
SPENCER MOOREHEAD, GENEVA: Totaled nine tackles, including three for losses, in Geneva's 40-28 win over Samson.
Top offensive performances
ELI TEA, DOUGLAS: Only a freshman, Teal had 16 carries for a 243 yards and had four touchdowns as the Eagles (1-4) beat Brindlee Mountain 55-0 to snap a nine-game losing streak.
QUAMINE GAMBLE, MADISON COUNTY: Gamble had six pass receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns covering 85 and 64 yards in a 42-7 victory over New Hope. The 254 receiving yards is the most reported for any receiver this season.
JALEN WHITE, DALEVILLE: White became the first running back to top the 400-yard rushing mark this season with 419 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries in a 50-35 Warhawks’ win over Straughn. His TD runs went for 77, 72, 64, 61 and 56 yards. White has now rushed for 4,858 yards in his career, including 1,749 yards this season. In six games.
Receiving
JORDAN EVANS, PAUL BRYANT: Snared a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty’Javian Edwards with 28 seconds remaining to lift Paul Bryant to a 24-21 win over Mae Jemison.
KARSTEN THREATT, MIDFIELD: Finished with 185 yards receiving and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in a 48-36 loss to Talladega.
TRAE AUSMER, HOMEWOOD: Pulled down 10 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 22-21 loss to Center Point.
JERRY BROWN, SUMITON CHRISTIAN: Had three receptions for 175 yards, including TD connections of 56 and 83 yards from quarterback Jordan Robertson, as Sumiton beat Meek 28-6.
COOPER AUSTIN, SPRING GARDEN: Caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-21 win at Sand Rock.
JAYSON JONES, CENTER POINT: Caught 13 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, added 13 yards on two carries and scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a run in a 22-21 victory over Homewood.
KENDALE ALLEN, GARDENDALE: Had three catches for 111 yards and a TD in a 35-7 victory over Hazel Green.
Passing
LOGAN WEST, FLORALA: Was 12-of-22 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 278 yards and two scores on 25 carries to lead the Wildcats past Houston Academy 47-20. He also booted 5 of 6 extra points. His chief receiver was Rashaad Coleman, who snagged nine catches for 215 yards and two TDs on offense and made two interceptions for Florala on defense.
AUSTIN MILLS, MADISON COUNTY: Completed 7-of-8 passes for 269 yards and four TDs in a 42-7 victory over New Hope.
JAVON DAVIS, CENTER POINT: Completed 19-of-27 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 22-21 victory over Homewood.
KOURTLAN MARSH, MORTIMER JORDAN: Completed 17-of-28 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns and ran three times for 53 yards in a 48-6 victory over Hayden.
HESS HORNE, EUFAULA: Threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 55-21 win in over Alma Bryant. His TD passes covered 14, 31, 45 and 54 yards to four different receivers.
RYLEY KIRK, SPRING GARDEN: Completed 10-of-14 pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-21 victory at Sand Rock in Thursday’s AHSAA TV Network/NFHS Network Game of the Week.
TYRONE FRANKLIN, LEE-MONTGOMERY: Ran for three touchdowns and was 9-of-16 passing for 191 yards and two TDs covering 75 and 43 yards as the unbeaten Generals (6-0) downed Carver-Montgomery (4-1) in a battle of unbeatens 49-14.
CHASE FORD, JEFF DAVIS: The freshman quarterback was 10-of-12 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns (83 and 68) yards as the Vols won their first game of the season 17-13 over Sidney Lanier.
BYRON BRACK, PIKE ROAD: Led the Patriots (6-0) to their sixth straight win completing 12-of-21 passes for 234 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Headland. His TD tosses covered 43, 38, 27 and 3 yards.
Rushing
CARLOS CORBIN, HUNTSVILLE: Gained 216 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on 13 carries, all in the first half, in a 63-0 victory over Columbia.
MATTHEW CLARK, MEEK: Had 35 carries for 208 yards and one TD in a 28-6 loss to Sumiton Christian.
TERRANCE MOORE, MOODY: Carried 25 times for 208 yards and three TDs in a 41-20 victory over Shelby County.
JEFFREY ROWSER, RAMSAY: Picked up 190 yards on 12 rush attempts and scored on a 20-yard run in a 55-12 victory over Central-Tuscaloosa.
Special teams
ASHTON WHITE, WICKSBURG: The Panthers’ place-kicker hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired to send the game with Rehobeth into overtime and added a 17-yard field goal in the extra period to give his team a brief 25-22 lead. Rehobeth rebounded in their time on offense to score a game-winning touchdown to claim a 28-25 win.
JAYLIN PETERSON, RAMSAY: After his team fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Peterson returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and Ramsay went on to post a 55-12 win over Central-Tuscaloosa.
ETHAN TRIMM, HELENA: Blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in a 61-10 victory over Southside-Gadsden.
JAKARI FOSTER, PIEDMONT: Returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 35-14 victory over Jacksonville. Teammate Austin Estes also returned a kickoff 82 yards for another TD later in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.