FLORENCE — Jaylen Gipson usually likes to keep things in perspective. Last week was no different.
While the North Alabama football team had its two-game win streak snapped at Monmouth, it was an important game for the quarterback. It was his first time getting back on the football field since Week 2.
“It felt good being out there,” Gipson said. “No nerves, no nothing, just playing football. I’ve been trying to do that for the past five weeks. It felt unbelievable.”
Gipson initially sustained what was classified as a leg injury in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana and played through it the next week against Chattanooga. He was noticeably limping after the game and was sidelined through the Lions’ bye week.
In the meantime, Blake Dever started in Gipson’s place against Jacksonville State and Nicholls State. Rett Files then filled in against Campbell, North Carolina A&T, Robert Morris and Charleston Southern, leading UNA (2-7, 1-3 Big South) to back-to-back wins for the first time since 2018.
Files also started against Monmouth.
“It was pretty tough,” said Gipson, who admitted he was worried he had reinjured his leg in the second quarter of last week's game. “I was doing a lot of rehabbing. It was one of those injuries I thought I was going to miss the rest of the season for, but I was able to come back a little sooner and play in these last few games.
“It was really rough, but at the same time, I was trying to be a positive presence on the sideline and keep people up.”
Last week, UNA’s coaching staff worked Gipson onto the field using a package of plays. Initially, he was used as a run threat before taking over for the Lions’ final offensive series.
Gipson finished as the team’s leading rusher with 40 yards on nine carries. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 64 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Corson Swan and an 11-yard score to receiver Dexter Boykin to cap that final possession.
All good signs.
“Jaylen came in (and) did some great things in terms of running the ball and throwing the ball,” Boykin said. “So it’s expected of us to make plays whoever is in at quarterback.”
UNA’s coaching staff liked how Gipson played for the most part as well, especially as the offense tried to work its way out of multiple deficits due to three interceptions that led to 21 points for Monmouth.
“He was a little rusty, but I thought for the most part he did really well,” coach Chris Willis said.
Now with Kennesaw State (8-1, 5-0) up on Saturday, there could be more of Gipson. But as always it’s about keeping things in perspective.
“Honestly, I know after a loss, you don’t really say you have momentum, but I feel like we still have momentum from the last two games,” Gipson said. “I feel like the team is still really high and we still have two games, and I expect everyone to bust their butts these last two games.”
