FLORENCE — North Alabama run game coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lisko said it can be tough to miss Jacob Gentle when he’s nearby.
No, it’s not because the offensive lineman is listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. You’ll hear the Florence High grad first.
“You’re going to know he’s in the room,” Lisko said. “He’s not going to just be sitting there. He’s not a guy who’s going to be late to a meeting or missing something because he’s going to be the first guy you notice who isn’t there because it’s going to be quiet.
“He’s always talking about something. Because of that, he gets along with all the guys. … Sometimes you have to laugh at what he says. Sometimes he makes good points.”
A small poll of some of his fellow offensive linemen — A.J. Vang, Blake Walker, Cam Watson — as well as Lisko and some other teammates has Gentle as one of the bigger personalities on the Lions.
“I would probably say that’s true,” Gentle said with a laugh. “I’m not shy at all, and I don’t have a problem speaking my mind.”
That’s both on and off the field.
If an opposing player, especially along the defensive line, begins to talk trash, Gentle doesn’t have a problem returning the favor. If anything, it often provides a little bit of extra energy and motivation.
There was a clip circulating on Twitter among Gentle’s teammates following UNA’s Week 3 loss to Jacksonville State.
In his first game back from a concussion he suffered at the end of training camp that cost him the first two weeks of the season, Gentle lifted a defender off his feet and proceeded to throw him aside to the ground.
“He’s moved back to guard (from tackle) where I think it’s benefited him more,” Lisko said. “That’s kind of where he’s played his whole career. He’s done better this year than he did last year being more comfortable in his role.”
When he’s in the meeting room, the topics of conversations among the offensive line tend to vary a little bit more to include more than football.
One of Gentle’s current favorite things to talk about is … conspiracy theories. And there are a lot of them.
“I’m BIG on that,” Gentle said. “Seeing different things over the years, it’s really interesting.”
So, does Lisko ever have to tell his offensive lineman to dial back the chatter on any topic? Occasionally. But then again, that’s part of what makes Gentle, Gentle.
“I have to tell him at least twice a day,” Lisko said with a smirk. “As I’ve gotten to know Gentle over the last three or four years, he knows when I mean it’s time to move on.”
Like helping UNA (0-6, 0-2 Big South) get out of its worst start since 1974. The Lions host Robert Morris on Saturday and Gentle is among those eager to help the team try to build positive momentum over the second half of the season.
How that turns out is still to be determined. But speaking his mind as usual, Gentle thinks it can be done.
“In high school, my junior year we were 2-8,” Gentle said. “After we lost some games early and a lot of guys were like screw the season. We’re 0-6, but it hasn’t felt like that. Everyone is still positive. No one has given up on the season.”
