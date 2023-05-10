FLORENCE — There’s a new chapter in the rivalry between Hartselle and Athens.
This time it’s in softball between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A.
It’s going to take two days to finish this story because of rain that interrupted play after four innings Wednesday afternoon with Athens up 6-1 in a winner's bracket game.
The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the first two innings off Auburn commit Blayne Godfrey, who gave up three doubles and a home run. Haley Waggoner had a two-run home run in the second inning.
Athens (41-9) and Hartselle (33-14-1) spent most of the season ranked in the top three in the state. The final rankings had defending 6A state champion Athens at No. 2 and Hartselle at No. 3.
The pre-drawn bracket for the North Regional had the two meeting in the second round, if both teams got past first-round opponents on Wednesday.
Hartselle did its part with an 8-0 win over Cullman. Athens almost didn’t make it. The Golden Eagles had to go 11 innings to beat Fort Payne 4-3.
After nearly a three-hour delay, the rain almost stopped and the fields were being prepared to finish play. Both Athens and Hartselle players were running in the outfield to get loose to play the final three innings. Then the rain returned and that ended play for the day.
The game will continue Thursday.
• Hartselle 8, Cullman 0: The Tigers had little problems with this rival. The Tigers scored four runs in the third inning and four more in the sixth inning while pounding out 13 hits, including home runs from Virginia Hoyle and Katie Norgard.
Sarah Bowling started in the circle and gave up just three hits in four innings with three strikeouts. Godfrey threw the final three innings and struck out five while giving up two hits.
• Athens 4, Fort Payne 3 (11 innings): The game ended with Gracie Ausley batting with the bases loaded and one out. She hit a ground ball to shortstop, but the Wildcats could not turn a double play. That allowed Mya Clark to score the winning run.
Clark also tossed a four-hitter. She threw 155 pitches with 95 strikes. She walked four and struck out 10.
Fort Payne pitcher Ashtrid Kramer threw 164 pitches in 10 1/3 innings with 100 strikes. She gave up seven hits four walks and struck out nine.
