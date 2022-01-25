The Priceville girls basketball team made school history Saturday night. Their win over Falkville in the Morgan County Tournament championship game was the first county title for the program since its inception in 2002. On the boys side, Danville won its first Morgan County championship since 1992, ending a 30-year drought.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More pictures at www.decaturdaily.com
