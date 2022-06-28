Golf is a game of making good decisions.
Sam Murphy faced a decision Sunday unlike any he’s faced in his young career.
The Decatur native had been weighing the pros and cons of playing in the Spirit of America Classic at Burningtree.
Normally the former Louisiana Tech golfer would have been 100% sure about playing in the tournament at the country club his grandfather, the late Tom Flowe, owned for many years.
Murphy’s success over the last 12 months put him in a bit of a pickle. His amateur ranking has leaped in the last year from in the 1,600s to 345.
That’s where the dilemma of the Spirit comes into play. A poor showing in an amateur tournament that doesn’t have a field full of other highly-ranked amateurs could knock the ranking in the other direction.
“If you can land in the top 100 and put that on your resume, it can mean a lot for sponsorships,” Murphy said. “That can be a big deal, but playing in the Spirit is also a big deal for me. This will be my last chance.”
So when it came to a final decision, Murphy thought about what his grandfather would say.
“He would say, ‘You got to play boy,’ and that’s what I’m going to do,” Murphy said. “This just means too much.”
Spirit entries were cut off last Friday. Murphy called Burningtree pro Colby Odom on Sunday to get added to the field.
“I did tell Sam that he didn’t need to risk his ranking by playing in the Spirit,” Odom said. “But that’s not my decision. It is Sam’s decision and I’m backing him 100%.”
The decision might have been different if Murphy had won the Spirit championship last year. He led after each of the first three rounds.
Murphy shot a final-round 71 that included a couple of holes with shots that went out of bounds. That was enough for Caleb O’Toole of Pinson to take the tournament by two shots after a final round 65.
“I learned a valuable lesson from that day about not taking anything for granted,” Murphy said. “You better be on top of your game for every hole because you never know when somebody may shoot a crazy round and take it away from you.”
The loss was brutal for Murphy and especially heart-breaking considering the family connection to Burningtree. Murphy channeled that pain toward his senior season at Louisiana Tech.
Earlier this month, Sam and his brother Mac competed in the British Amateur. Sam advanced through 36 holes of stroke play and into the round of 32 in match play. That performance is expected to boost his amateur ranking into the top 250.
Sam Murphy plans to play later this summer in the Southern Open. He hopes to qualify next week for the U.S. Amateur, which is played in August. He played in the U.S. Amateur last year.
Burningtree is again hosting a qualifier. It’s July 5. That will be the second anniversary of Flowe’s death.
“Being on the golf course all day that day is the perfect place to be,” Murphy said.
