Noah Walters doesn’t make it overly complicated. There isn’t much of a need to.
At least when it comes to throwing passes in Takairee Kenebrew’s direction.
“TK does all the work,” Walters said. “He gets open and makes the play. All I do is throw the ball in the air. It’s pretty simple. He’s a baller out there. He finds open zones and makes it happen.”
Perhaps that might be a bit of an oversimplification.
The North Alabama quarterback-receiver duo is coming off its best outing (statistically speaking) during last week’s double-overtime loss at Kennesaw State.
Walters threw for a career-high 326 yards. Kenebrew finished with a career-high 162 receiving yards. He caught all three of Walters’ touchdown passes for 62, 60 and 31 yards — all in either the fourth quarter or overtime. All three helped the Lions (1-4, 0-1 ASUN) erase a deficit.
It was the second time in three games Kenebrew, who has a team-high 353 yards, went over the 100-yard mark. It’s also the third time in his career the receiver finished with more than 130 yards and three scores. The first two both came last season.
Kenebrew was named the ASUN offensive player of the week as a result heading into Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State (5-1, 1-0) at Toyota Field in Madison.
“It’s been getting better,” Kenebrew said of his chemistry with his freshman signal caller. “Since he first got in against Indiana State, I feel like it’s only been improving. We still got to get it to where it’s flawless. That’s hard to be, but we can get it done. I believe in him and he believes in me.”
Part of that is the time Walters and Kenebrew — and a host of other UNA receivers — spend after practice working on various routes. Kenebrew said it isn’t uncommon for the Lions to utilize option routes in their passing concepts, which change depending on the way a defense might present a certain coverage or look.
If something isn’t right, might as well try to find a way to fix it.
“The biggest deal with any quarterback-wide receiver is timing,” receivers coach Colby Ellis said. “Throughout the season, we’ll have different concepts that go in with different receivers, whether that’s speed or size.
“It’s important we put them in positions to be successful and just keep working the timing of things. They do a great job working after practice.”
And for the most part, it’s translated on the field. The hope is it does Saturday as well.
“We have to get ready to JSU,” Kenebrew said. “That’s a team I want to beat. That’s a rivalry.”
Perhaps it might even feature some more of that quarterback-receiver combination. Best not to try to over complicate it.
