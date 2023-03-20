Austin trailed Decatur at intermission but rallied with three unanswered goals in the second half to win 3-1 Monday in the Morgan County tournament at Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
Phi Lip Houng scored twice for the Black Bears. Jose Ramos also had a goal.
"Phi Lip is coming back from last year (when he scored) 30-plus goals," Austin coach Luis Meneses said. "This year he's still our top goal scorer. So it's not a surprise that he's going to be scoring goals."
In addition to the senior's scoring, Meneses was also pleased getting contributions from younger players such as Ramos.
"Probably about seven players are ... from our JV team that we bring up to get some ... minutes with our varsity players," Meneses pointed out. "We've got eighth-graders, ninth-graders really playing hard for us right now."
Will Poovey put Decatur ahead 1-0 in the first half as the Red Raiders limited Austin's scoring opportunities.
Ramos tied the game. Houng followed with the go-ahead score and padded the lead with his second goal.
Despite the Red Raiders' 0-8 start coach Robert Belcher sees growth from his team.
"We play up, we play the 7A teams to get better and they've played extremely well with them," Belcher said. "They're still trying to figure out how to play as a team. Tonight they put (together) a perfect first half. They were in charge the entire time, had Austin on their heels.
"Second half, Austin came out with a little bit more fire. Put us on our heels. Kind of took us out of what we were doing and they capitalized."
Although Austin prevailed on the scoreboard, Meneses wants the Black Bears to execute at a higher standard on the field.
"We were not up to our standard the entire game," Meneses said. "I'm hard on the boys because (we want) to compete at a high level. That's the level the program demands.
"A win's a win at the end of the day but we want to make sure that we don't just win on the scoreboard," Meneses added. "We want to win the game. We want to make sure the other team knows it wasn't just the scoreboard. We won the actual game (on the field)."
Both teams will continue tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Austin will face Priceville. Decatur will compete against Hartselle JV.
Other scores from Monday's matches:
--
Boys
• Hartselle JV 1, Priceville 0
• Hartselle 10, Danville 1
• West Morgan 3, Brewer 1
--
Girls
• Hartselle 5, Danville 0
• West Morgan 8, Brewer 1
• Austin 3, Decatur 2
• Priceville 4, Hartselle JV 2
