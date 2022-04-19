MOULTON — Cortney Lovelady told the Lawrence County softball team Tuesday was a good day to start turning around a season filled with struggles.
The Red Devils heeded their coach’s advice and it resulted in plenty of excitement.
Lawrence County scored at least two runs in the first four innings against Danville on the way to an 11-1 win. The game lasted five innings.
“It felt good to be honest,” Lovelady said. “We finally hit the ball, got runners on and executed.”
And the Red Devils (7-19) relied on some of their younger players to help secure the win.
Sophomore Mackenzie Hyche led Lawrence County with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the first. Sophomore Lily Reed had an RBI double and scored the final run on a wild pitch. Freshman Raegan Johnson gave up the one run on four hits in four innings. She also struck out three.
It’s been a theme as the season has gone on for the Red Devils, who have seen their lineup continue to get younger. There are as many as five freshmen get extended playing time.
“The young ones are doing well,” Lovelady said. “I’ve worked them in more and more and when I put them in, they get the job done.”
Aubrey Reed drove in the run for Danville (9-17-1) when she grounded out in the fourth inning to score Hallie Watson.
The Hawks have two more area games this week starting with East Lawrence on Wednesday. Danville needs to win both to have a chance to host the area tournament.
After the game, Danville head coach Christy Ferguson challenged her team.
With two more area games remaining this week, starting with East Lawrence on Wednesday, Danville needs to win both to have a chance to host the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament. The Hawks are currently 2-1 in area play.
“It’s going to be interesting to see if we can put this game behind us and get the job done,” Danville coach Christy Ferguson said. “We’re so young, and sometimes we struggle to put games like today behind us.
“Hopefully, we can move forward because tomorrow is the most important day of the season.”
Lawrence County, meanwhile, hopes things are beginning to come together at the right time.
“We’ve played some good games against good teams lately,” Red Devils senior Anna Clare Hutto said. “I think it’s starting to click. We’re playing more like a team and today's game helped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.