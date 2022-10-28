FLORENCE — Ryan Held didn’t mince words.
The North Alabama offensive coordinator gathered his group — the defense was on the opposite end of the field — for a final on-field meeting to close Tuesday’s practice. He wanted the players to know to get ready for yet another homecoming game.
The back end of the message?
“It was, ‘How do we change that?’” tight end Corson Swan said. “We have to start beating these teams. We do that, they stop scheduling us for homecoming. That’s kind of our motivation.”
Saturday at Central Arkansas (3-4, 2-0 ASUN) will be the third time UNA has been scheduled to face a team on its homecoming date, and second time in back-to-back weeks. The Lions (1-6, 0-3) also served in that capacity at Chattanooga in September and at Eastern Kentucky last weekend.
UNA lost the previous two by a combined score of 97-67.
“It’s a little insulting because you know they’re thinking they’re going to beat the crap out of you since it’s homecoming,” Swan said. “But it’s also you know why they did it. They scheduled the team that went 3-8 last year. Logistically, I understand. But you also know they think we stink.”
It certainly hasn’t been the easiest season for the Lions, who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. And they’ve found different ways to lose, via an ineffective offense, faulty special teams or a lackluster defense. None have been effective at the same time.
Games have either been blowouts or remarkably close. Three of UNA’s losses — Indiana State, Kennesaw State and Eastern Kentucky — have been by a single score. Indiana State and Kennesaw State both went to overtime. The other three have been by 16 points or more.
It’s been labeled as frustrating and disappointing. But the Lions, as they said they have been since their bye, are just trying to find a way to stay positive.
“I just want to see people fight,” linebacker Caleb Dawson said. “Seniors like (Jeffery) Battle, Kyree (Fields), (Terrell) Bailey, big Micah Bland, they ball every week. I feel bad for them and want us to finish strong for guys like them. We’ve put in a lot of work, but it just hasn’t shown in the win column.”
When asked what they might have to do to finally change that Saturday, there wasn’t any direct answer from the players. Perhaps finish a block here or make a tackle there.
Coach Chris Willis offered a more simplistic version.
“We’ve just got to find a way to win a game,” Willis said. “How do you do that? You’ve got to outscore the other opponent. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to play better defensively. It doesn’t take much to see that.”
Otherwise, some more homecoming game may await.
“We just have to get it done,” Dawson said. “We just have to be better together. Everyone has to hold each other accountable and I think we can do that.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.