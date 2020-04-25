Florida
3 Midday: 4-3-6
3 Evening: 9-3-2
4 Midday: 9-7-5-0
4 Evening: 4-1-0-9
Georgia
3 Midday:5-1-4
3 Evening: 1-0-0
4 Evening: 5-6-2-1
5 Midday: 4-6-5-4-7
5 Evening: 1-7-5-2-5
Tennessee
3 Midday; 6-0-7
3 Evening: 7-5-8
4 Midday: 3-2-1-7
4 Evening: 5-4-5-6
