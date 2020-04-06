Florida
3 Midday: 7-2-5
3 Evening: 8-5-8
4 Midday: 2-0-9-4
4 Evening: 8-0-3-3
Georgia
3 Midday: 6-1-3
3 Evening: 2-3-1
4 Evening: 2-6-4-3
5 Midday: 5-9-6-9-9
5 Evening: 6-9-1-1-9
Tennessee
3 Evening: 5-2-9
4 Evening: 2-7-8-6
