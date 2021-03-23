Katie Bracken was dominant in the circle on Monday, striking out 15 in a complete-game 5-2 win over Hartselle.
Bracken surpassed the 100-strikeout mark during the game and now has 107 strikeouts on the season against just 20 walks with an ERA of 0.90.
Kenley Hilleary and Keatyn Higdon each had one hit and one RBI for Austin, while Mikaylah Fuqua added one RBI. Lawren Hayes had a double for the Black Bears.
Jada Henderson had a solo home run for Hartselle. Lillyanna Cartee doubled and drove in a run and Larissa Preuitt had two singles.
• Danville 4, West Point 1 (10 innings): Danville’s Blayne Godfrey and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins put on a pitching clinic on Tuesday, combining for 32 strikeouts as Danville won a marathon 10-inning game.
Each pitcher went all 10 innings, with Godfrey allowing an unearned run on two hits with 17 strikeouts. Wilkins was equally stellar, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.
Ellie Tucker drove in two runs for Danville, while Audrey Marshall had three doubles and one RBI. Brityan Godfrey also drove in one run.
• Hatton 8, Russellville 4: Chloe Gargis had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Hatton.
Dagen Brown had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets (9-10), while Brayden Mitchell added two hits and one RBI.
Mitchell pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
• Athens 11, Giles County 1: Anna Carder had two hits and two RBIs for Athens.
Morgan Stiles and Jordyn Johnson each had two hits and one RBI and Haley Waggoner had two singles.
Katie Simon pitched three innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
• Falkville 16, Tanner 0: Elli Lorance had three doubles and three RBIs to lead Falkville to a big win.
Addy Walker and Sydnee Fitzgerald had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils and Hannah Tillman doubled and drove in three runs.
Tillman pitched three innings for the win, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.
• Decatur Heritage 16, Mae Jemison 0: Lenox Scott and Marissa Adams combined for three strikeouts in a three-inning no-hitter for Decatur Heritage.
Scott allowed one walk with one strikeout in two innings of work, while Adams struck out a pair in one inning.
Emily Hubbard and Brooklyn Palmer each homered for Decatur Heritage. Palmer finished with two hits, including the homer, and three RBIs while Hubbard drove in a pair of runs. Brantleigh Williams had four RBIs.
• West Morgan 6, Lawrence County 2: Abby Lindsey homered, singled and drove in three runs for West Morgan.
Claire Reeves also homered and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Zoey Brewington and Kylei Russell added two hits each.
Karly Terry pitched four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out one.
Baseball
• Hartselle 4, Grissom 3: Hartselle scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a comeback victory over Class 7A Grissom.
Peyton Steele doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Tigers, while Coleman Mizell, Jo Jo Williamson and Glavine Segars added one RBI each.
Colby Widner picked up the win in relief, allowing no hits in innings with a pair of strikeouts.
• East Limestone 19, Athens Bible School 1: East Limestone scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Ty Scott led the Indians with two hits and five RBIs, while Barrett Brown, Randael Kelley and Connor Philips each had three RBIs. Jojo Thallas had three hits and one RBI and Colton Motes drove in two runs.
Scott pitched all five innings for win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.
• Falkville 15, Addison 5: Wyatt Tomlin had three hits and three RBIs for Falkville.
Dawson Fowler had two hits and three RBIs and Caden Burnett added three RBIs on a pair of hits.
Wyatt King pitched all six innings for the win. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven.
• Decatur Heritage 22, Whitesburg Christian 0: Nash Rippen and Tyler Olive each had three hits and four RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
Maddox Terry drove in three runs with a pair of hits, while Drew Schmidt added three hits and two RBIs. Cole O’Brien and Bo Solley each had two RBIs.
Houston South pitched two innings for the win, allowing two walks with one strikeout. Paxton Tarver allowed two hits over three innings of relief with six strikeouts.
• Hazel Green 14, Austin 2: Jack Wilson had two hits and drove in two runs as Austin dropped a game to Class 6A power Hazel Green.
Tucker Montgomery doubled twice for the Black Bears and Bryson Claiborne had a single.
Hunter Lee homered and drove in four runs for Hazel Green.
• Fairview 4, Brewer 2: Fairview scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a tie and pull out a close win.
Caden Layfield had two hits and one RBI for Brewer and Justin Brooks drove in a run. Dylan Alexander had two hits.
