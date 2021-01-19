PRICEVILLE — One good way to prepare for postseason play is to play a tough schedule in January.
That’s exactly what the Priceville girls, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, did over the long holiday weekend.
Priceville beefed up its program with tests against two 6A powers. On Saturday, Muscle Shoals beat the Bulldogs, 65-57. On Monday, it was Madison Academy edging Priceville, 51-48.
Madison Academy took a three-point lead after the first quarter and made it stand up for the margin of victory.
Priceville’s Jenna Walker scored 20 points Monday after getting 31 against Muscle Shoals. Abigail Garrison had eight points and eight rebounds.
Priceville (16-7) travels to West Morgan tonight.
• Elkmont girls 55, Ardmore 44: The Red Devils jumped to a 33-20 halftime lead and made that hold up Monday.
Freshman Thea Hamlin led Elkmont with 19 points. Senior Maggie Gant had 10.
Junior Hailey Hughes led Ardmore with 19 points. She scored 17 in the first half, including five 3-point baskets. Freshman Ashlyn Mullins scored 10 points, all in the second half.
Both teams play in the Limestone County Tournament that starts Thursday at East Limestone.
• Russellville girls 55, West Morgan 32: Russellville led 22-15 at halftime. Brandy Hernandez scored eight and Ansley Terry had seven for West Morgan, which hosts Priceville tonight.
• Russellville 74, West Morgan 66: Eli Gipson scored 20 points to lead Russellville.
Jeb Bishop scored 15 and Brooks Scott had 13 for the Golden Tigers (11-4). Chandler Dyas had 12. Carson Muse led West Morgan with 27.
