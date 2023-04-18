CAPSHAW — Judd Bailey went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs to help the Austin baseball team picked up a 15-12 win over East Limestone on Monday.
Bryant Jones homered and drove in five runs for the Black Bears, while Mac Etheredge added three RBIs.
Ian Browning went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs for East Limestone. Logan Wales had three hits, including a home run for the Indians.
• Decatur Heritage 7, Lindsay Lane 6: Decatur Heritage scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off a Lindsay Lane rally in the bottom of the inning.
Harrison Hardy led Decatur Heritage with four RBIs. Alexander Cook had four hits for Lindsay Lane and Lane Jones had three RBIs.
• Priceville 6, Danville 5: Robert Munive had two hits and one RBI for Priceville. Gage Taylor drove in two runs for Danville.
• West Morgan 9, Colbert County 8: Matthew Jones drove in a run in the top of the seventh inning to propel West Morgan.
Levi Borden and Cole Thorn had two RBIs each for the Rebels.
• Elkmont 10, East Lawrence 9: Curtis Hobbs doubled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for Elkmont.
Corder Hobbs and Bryson Miller had three hits each for the Red Devils. Brody Kitchens had two RBIs for East Lawrence, while Dayton Knot had three hits.
• Ardmore 11, Randolph 4: Seth Frame and Carter Smith each drove in a pair of runs for Ardmore.
• Brewer 10, DAR 2: Justin Brooks, Hunter Knighten and Dylan Thomas all had two RBIs for Brewer.
• Athens Bible 17, Shoals Christian 16: Athens Bible scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Luke Murrell had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Ben Leopard added a homer and three RBIs.
• West Limestone 17, Hazel Green 10: Ian Burroughs went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Wildcats.
• Addison 16, Falkville 5: Caden Burnett was one of three Falkville players to record a pair of hits.
--
Softball
• West Limestone 11, Clements 4: Lilly Bethune went 2-for-4 three RBIs to lead West Limestone.
Bella Birdsong had a home run for the Wildcats, while Ashlyn Smith added two RBIs.
Jenny Trent had two hits and Savannah Thompson two RBIs for Clements.
• Lindsay Lane 13, Falkville 3: Briley Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane.
Lily Jackson had four RBIs for the Lions, while Allison Bates pitched a five-hitter and struck out 10.
• Athens Bible 14, Tharptown 4: Addyson Butler went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Athens Bible. Claire Holt added four hits and struck out eight in six innings.
• Good Hope 10, West Morgan 7: Hannah Johnson drove in two runs for West Morgan.
• Brooks 2, Hatton 0: Brianna Oliver pitched five innings for Hatton and didn't allow an earned run on two hits.
• Addison 9, Decatur Heritage 8: Sarah Burchell drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage.
• Phil Campbell 21, Lawrence County 1: Parker Frost drove in Lawrence County’s run.
--
Tennis
• DHCA in third at sectional meet: The Decatur Heritage boys tennis team sits in third place after the first day of the Class 1A-3A Northeast Sectional at the Huntsville Tennis Center.
Michael Vandiver will play for the No. 1 singles title Tuesday. He will team with Willis Orr to play for the No. 1 doubles championship.
Orr (No. 2), Noah Phillips (No. 3), Hudson Wallace (No. 4) and Ethan Moss (No. 5) each advanced to the semifinals of singles play before being eliminated on Monday.
Regional play for the boys wraps up Tuesday and will be followed by the opening of regional play for the girls.
