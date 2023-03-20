centerpiece featured Monday's prep roundup: Burnett's bat helps Falkville quiet Hatton Staff report Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HATTON — Caden Burnett homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead the Falkville baseball team to a 6-4 win over Hatton on Monday.Peyton Davis worked six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.Braden Stafford drove in a pair of runs for Hatton and Joshua Merrell had two hits.• Lindsay Lane 12, Whitesburg Christian 2: Seth Mitchell droved in six run for the Lions.Lane Jones added two hits and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane, which got a five-inning three-hitter from Ray Anderson. He struck out nine.• Priceville 11, Decatur Heritage 2: Wes Walker hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead Priceville. Tyde Borden struck out eight in six innings for the win.Bryant Sparkman went 2-for-4 to lead Decatur Heritage.• Grissom 7, Austin 3: Maddox Mitchell had two hits and two RBIs for Austin.• Giles County (Tenn.) 4, West Limestone 0: Colin Patterson, Cooper Phillips, Ian Burroughs and Andrew Abernathy had the hits for West Limestone.--Softball• Lawrence County 5, Brewer 4: AB McKay went 3-for-4 with a homer run to lead Lawrence County.The Red Devils scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. Raegan Johnson drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Gracie Lawrence had three hits and two RBIs for Brewer.• Hatton 9, Russellville 3: Bradyn Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Hornets.Anna Potter had three hits and two RBIs for Hatton, while Kailyn Quails homered. • Clements 17, Decatur Heritage 5: Savannah Thompson homered, doubled and drove in four runs for Clements.Raley McGill had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Colts, while Sarah Jo Moss added two hits and three RBIs.Sarah Burchell homered for Decatur Heritage.• Elkmont 13, Athens Bible 8: Mary Joyce Woodfin had three RBIs to lead Elkmont.Tylee Thomas had three hits for the Red Devils, while Abbie Broadway drove in two runs and struck out six.Claire Holt had three hits and four RBIs for Athens Bible, which also got three hits from Addyson Butler.--Tennis• Decatur Heritage tops Lindsay Lane: The Eagles' girls tennis team improved to 5-1 in area play with an 8-1 win.Decatur Heritage swept singles play behind Kinley Terry (No. 1), Sasha Suggs (No.2), Murphy Founds (No.3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6). 