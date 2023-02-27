Defending Class 6A state champion Athens used two home runs from Mya Clark to knock off Austin 12-1 in four innings Monday.
Clark drove in five runs with her homers that came in the first and second innings.
The Black Bears were held to three singles.
--
Baseball
• Brewer 1, DAR 0: Logan Powers threw a one-hitter and struck out nine for the Patriots. The only run of the game came in the fifth inning after Powers walked. Courtesy runner Jordan Webster moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a fielder’s choice.
• Muscle Shoals 5, Austin 3: Judd Bailey led Austin’s eight hits with a double. Starting pitcher Bryant Jones gave up just two earned runs in 3⅓ innings.
• New Hope 14, Priceville 7: Priceville’s Wes Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Jackson Prickett and Thomas Kerby each had two hits, including a double.
• Falkville 24, Tanner 0: Caden Burnett homered, scored four runs and had seven RBIs in the four-inning win. The Blue Devils scored 11 runs in the first inning and had 20 hits for the day.
Peyton Davis threw a no-hitter and struck out 11. Dawson Fowler doubled and tripled.
• Rogers 9, Hatton 7: Owen Brackin had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets.
• Decatur Heritage 4, Whitesburg Christian 3: The Eagles scored four unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning Saturday to help coach Jay Mitchell pick up his first win in the season opener.
Brent Sparkman homered and drove in two runs. Bo Solley added two stolen bases.
--
Softball
• Brooks 9, Ardmore 3: Harlee Rich homered for the Tigers.
• Decatur Heritage 5, Falkville 2: Freshman pitcher Marissa Adams threw a four-hitter Saturday and struck out three. Ella Olive had three stolen bases. Lenox Scott had two RBIs.
--
Soccer
• Danville girls 10, Geraldine 0: Eighth-grader Layla Sherrill scored five goals for the Hawks (6-0) on Saturday. Danville also had two goals from Josie Bailey. Lexie Chenault and Maddie Sherrill also contributed goals.
• West Morgan girls 11, Hamilton 1: Brandy Hernandez scored four goals and Alexander Rodriguez added three for West Morgan (1-3). The Rebels host Haleyville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
