HARTSELLE — The Hartselle baseball team swept Hazel Green in a doubleheader on Monday 3-0, 10-0.
Jack Smith struck out 13 in six innings to lead the Tigers in Game 1, while Eli Tidwell went 3-for-4 at the plate and Cade Miles hit a two-run homer.
Brody Leathers drove in three runs for Hartselle in the second game.
• Decatur 7, Giles County (Tenn.) 1: Mac Hillis struck out eight and gave up three hits in five innings to lead the Red Raiders in Gulf Shores. Trey Greenwell led Decatur with three hits.
• Christian Academy (Tenn.) 9, Austin 1: Judd Bailey's double was one of just three hits for the Black Bears in Gulf Shores.
• West Morgan 15, Falkville 14: The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. West Morgan’s Cole Wallace went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Falkville’s Peyton Davis doubled and drove in four runs.
• Lindsay Lane 12, Hatton 3: Alexander Cook, Max Morrison and Seth Mitchell were a combined 9-for-11 with four RBIs and six runs scored for the Lions. Owen Brackin and Joshua Merrell each doubled for the Hornets.
• Hillcrest 13, Decatur Heritage 0: The Eagles were held hitless in four innings and committed six errors.
• Elk City (Okla.) 11, Decatur Heritage 3: Bo Mitchell and Bryant Sparkman tripled for the Eagles. Elk City had just six hits, but was aided by 11 walks in six innings.
• Arab 16, Brewer 3: The Knights built a 10-0 lead after the first two innings. The Patriots got doubles from Chase Smith and Zac Parker.
Softball
• Ardmore 7, Athens 6: Winning pitcher Ella Singletary gave up two runs over 6⅔ innings for Ardmore, while AG King homered.
Morgan Stiles homered twice for Athens, while Haley Waggoner also homered. Stiles finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
• Hartselle 2, Maryville 1: Sarah Bowling threw a four-hitter, struck out four and walked one for the Tigers. Hartselle scored on a single by Brityan Godfrey in the first inning and a ground out by VK Hoyle in the second.
• Lincoln County (Tenn.) 10, Austin 4: Lincoln County used a seven-run fourth inning to take the four-inning contest in Gulf Shores. Kinsley Higdon led Austin with two hits and also drove in a run.
• Walker Valley (Tenn.) 6, Austin 2: Kyra Taylor’s double and singles from Lyndi Perkins and Patience Joshua accounted for Austin’s hits.
• Giles County (Tenn.) 3, Danville 2: Giles County scored two runs in its final at bat to win the five-inning contest in Gulf Shores. McKinley McCaghren, Gracie Fletcher and Aubrey Reed each had two hits for Danville.
• Brookwood 7, Danville 4: Brookwood score seven in its final two at bats. Aubrey Reed doubled for Danville.
• Lafayette County (Miss.) 7, Decatur Heritage 1: Ella Olive tripled and then scored in the first inning for Decatur Heritage.
