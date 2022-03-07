MUSCLE SHOALS — The Hartselle softball season probably could not have gotten off to a much better start.
The Tigers stayed undefeated Tuesday with an 8-2 win at Muscle Shoals.
It was the first area game of the season for Hartselle (16-0, 1-0) in Class 6A, Area 14.
Blayne Godfrey struck out 16 and gave up three hits and two runs.
Karsi Lentz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs. Larissa Preuitt went 4-for-4 with four runs scored.
The Tigers were coming off a championship in the ASOF tournament in Oxford on Saturday. The Tigers went 7-0 while outscoring opponents 61-2. The two runs came in a 20-2 rout of Cedar Bluff.
Hartselle beat Brookwood 2-0 in the championship game. Godfrey struck out six in four innings. Kaelyn Jones doubled and drove in a run.
Hartselle is scheduled to host Cullman in another area contest at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Brewer 11, Decatur Heritage 1: Abby Summerford, Breia Rusk and Brie Voss combined to go 7-for-11 with five RBIs and five runs scored in the Patriots’ win.
Summerford homered, Rusk tripled and Voss doubled. Voss gave up two hits in six innings and struck out four.
• Ardmore 16-23, Mae Jemison 0-0: Ardmore hit nine homers in the doubleheader that took just six innings. Mae Jemison failed to get a hit.
Sara Sanders and Brooke Phillips each hit two home runs. Bo Riley, Elizabeth Riley, Alaina King, Harlee Rich and Sydney Sanders hit the others.
