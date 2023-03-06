SHEFFIELD — Bradyn Mitchell and Brianna Oliver combined to toss a no-hitter as Hatton rolled past Sheffield 15-0 in five innings in high school softball on Monday.
Mitchell worked three innings for the win and struck out six while hitting one batter. Oliver struck out two and walked one.
Mallie Yarbrough led the Hatton offense with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. Kailyn Quails homered, doubled and drove in two runs, while Mitchell added three singles and two RBIs.
• Austin 15, Florence 0: Sydra Pendleton struck out four in three innings for the Black Bears.
Claire Wright and Mikaylah Fuqua each drove in runs for Austin. Arden Breedlove homered and drove in two runs.
• West Morgan 4, Good Hope 3: Abby Lindsey threw a five-hitter for the Rebels. She struck out five and allowed one earned run.
Kylei Russell had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels, while Karly Terry added two hits.
• Brewer 19, Guntersville 0: Marlee Jones doubled twice and drove in five runs the Patriots. Cheyenne Lucas went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
• Priceville 7, East Lawrence 3: Darby Thigpen doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.Allie Denson had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and pitched 5⅔ innings.
• West Limestone 9, East Limestone 5: Lilee Legg had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Audrey Jernigan went 3-for-4.
Grace Bielat had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians.
--
Baseball
• West Limestone 12, Elkmont 2: Aidan Smith had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats.
Ian Burroughs tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, while Colin Patterson homered for the Wildcats. Landon Navas pitched a five-inning six-hitter.
Curtis Hobbs and Clay Looney had one hit and one RBI each for Elkmont.
• Falkville 8, Addison 7: Sawyer Reynolds doubled and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils. Dawson Fowler added three hits for Falkville, while Peyton Davis added a double and two RBIs.
• Brewer 4, Vinemont 1: Lane Owen tossed a five-hitter and struck out 11 for the Patriots, while Dylan Thomas had a pair of singles and drove in a run.
• Lawrence County 8, Hamilton 1: Kaiden Wear doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils. Maddox Denham, Tripp Engle and Eli Long also contributed a run.
• Lindsay Lane 18, Tanner 0: Jackson Carter had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions, while Ray Anderson and Ethan Hotz each drove in three runs.
• Clements 9, Danville 8: Brady Moore homered for the Colts, while Brandon Atkins drove in two runs. Kade Taylor led the Hawks with two RBIs, while Sawyer Tapscott added three hits.
• West Point 3, West Morgan 1: Cole Wallace and Gavin Walden had two hits each for the Rebels. Matthew Jones pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.
--
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage tops Athens Bible: Sasha Suggs (No. 2), Murphy Founds (No. 3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6) each picked up wins in singles play as the DHCA girls defeated Athens Bible 7-2. Pairs of Founds-Hodge (No. 2) and Samuel Rossouw (No. 3) picked up doubles wins for the Eagles.
---
Soccer
• Hartselle boys 2, Buckhorn 1: Owen Bennich and Luke Minnon each scored for the Tigers (6-2-1), who play at the ASOF tournament in Oxford on Friday.
