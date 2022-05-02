When the state golf tournament starts Monday in Huntsville, the Robert Trent Jones course at Hampton Cove will have quite a few area golfers competing.
Teams from Hartselle, Lawrence County, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane advanced in Monday’s substate round play. Several more could join the list after more substate play Tuesday.
The Hartselle girls were the big winners Monday. The Tigers finished first in Class 6A play at Cullman’s Terri Pines with a 245.
Jinger Heath was the medalist with a 69. She finished fourth in the state tournament last year.
Rounding out Hartselle’s team scores were Lauren Temples at 81 and Allyssa Berry at 95. Hannah Hall shot 112.
Lawrence County, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane each advanced as second-place teams from their substates. Lawrence County (342) was behind Guntersville (315) and just one shot better than West Point. The 5A competition was held at Twin Bridges in Gadsden.
Athens Bible (342) placed behind North Sand Mountain (335). The Trojans played in the 1A-3A competition at Cross Creek in Cullman.
The Lindsay Lane girls (264) finished behind Mars Hill (256) in the 1A-3A sub-state played at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.
Lawrence County’s Kaleb Proctor (78) tied for second. He was followed by his teammates Jaxson McHan (82), McClain Reed (89), Eli Proctor (93) and Kane Standridge (93). Trace Richard competed as an individual and shot 100.
Athens Bible’s Luke Davis (76) was good for third at Cross Creek. He was followed by teammates Colton Vining (82), AJ Bradford (85), Lane Glover (99) and Hayden Blakely (102).
Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble took medalist honors with a 67. Lindsay Lane also got an 89 from Sophia Pirtle.
Danville’s boys competed in the substate at Silver Lakes in Glencoe and finished third behind Lauderdale County and Westbrook Christian. Competing for Danville were Carter Holladay, Cole Waddell, Kohl Randolph and Peyton Smith.
--
Soccer
• Mars Hill girls 3, Danville 1: Seventh grader Layla Sherrill scored the lone goal for Danville (12-4).
--
Softball
• Class 1A, Area 15 at Skyline: The host Vikings are the lone undefeated team after Monday’s play following a 9-1 win over Decatur Heritage and a 7-6 win over Athens Bible.
• Skyline 7, Athens Bible 6: The Trojans led 6-5 heading to the bottom of the sixth, but Skyline scored two runs to take the lead. Cana Vining and Claire Holt both homered for Athens Bible. Vining drove in three runs and scored twice. Holt drove in two runs and scored twice.
• Decatur Heritage 17, Woodville 2: Summer Sims drove in four runs and Sarah Burchell drove in three in the three-inning victory.
• Class 5A, Area 16 at Ardmore: Ardmore advanced to the winner’s bracket game scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Tigers play the winner of Lee vs. East Limestone.
• Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 0: Harlee Rich homered. Ellie Riley had three RBIs and three runs scored.
