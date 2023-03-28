The Lawrence County softball team picked up three wins to start the Gulf Coast Classic on Monday.
The Red Devils topped Vernon Hills (Ill.), Cherokee County and Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) on the opening day of tournament play. Lawrence County (18-9) continues play Tuesday against Vestavia Hills.
• Lawrence County 8, Vernon Hills (Ill.) 3: Raegan Johnson drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils in the opener. Bella Cross struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
• Lawrence County 4, Cherokee County 2: Johnson had two RBIs for Lawrence County. McKenzie Hyche and Bentlee Cross drove in the other runs.
• Lawrence County 4, Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) 0: Bella Cross tossed a one-hitter for the Red Devils. She allowed three walks and struck out out five. Hyche homered for Lawrence County.
• Hartselle 10, Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) 0: Chloe Gray had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers.
• Hartselle 1, Vestavia Hills 1: Blayne Godfrey threw a three-hitter and struck out eight for Hartselle.
• Hartselle 6, Vernon Hills (Ill.) 3: Kaelyn Jones went 3-for-3, finishing a triple short of the cycle, with a pair of RBIs for Hartselle. Brooklyn Stiles doubled twice.
• Athens 7, Munster (Ind.) 6: Mya Clark and Morgan Stiles each homered and had two RBIs for Athens in Gulf Shores.
• Athens 14, Oswego East (Ill.) 4: Stiles finished 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for Athens in the eight-inning game.
Clark had three hits and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Haley Waggoner drove in three RBIs.
• West Limestone 14, Lake Zurich (Ill.) 0: Addie Wallace homered and drove in five runs to lead West Limestone in Gulf Shores.
Bella Birdsong went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune added three hits. JuliAnn Kyle threw a four-inning two-hitter.
• Johnston City (Ill.) 9, West Limestone 1: Bethune singled and drove in West Limestone’s run in the second game of the day.
• Ardmore 15, DeKalb (Ind.) 0: Ashlyn Mullins and AG King both homered and had three RBIs to lead Ardmore in Gulf Shores. Sara Sanders also drove in three runs.
• Ardmore 10, William Mason (Ohio) 2: Mullins homered and drove in three runs in Ardmore’s second game of the day.
Sara Sanders tripled and two RBIs for the Tigers and Addison Mikel homered
• Ardmore 1, Smyrna (Tenn.) 0: Ella Singletary threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 for Ardmore. She walked one. Sara Sanders drove in the Tigers' run.
--
Baseball
• Muscle Shoals 9, Austin 1: Easton Palmer drove in the run for the Black Bears.
• Fairview 7, Brewer 2: Logan Powers drove in a run for Brewer, while Lane Owen had an RBI for the Patriots.
• Wheaton North (Ill.) 16, Lindsay Lane 8: Trey Perkins and Jackson Carter had two RBIs each for Lindsay Lane in Gulf Shores.
• Covenant Christian 10, Decatur Heritage 8: Bo Solley reached base twice and drove in two runs for the Eagles. two RBIs for Decatur Heritage on Monday. Bryant Sparkman also had two RBIs.
