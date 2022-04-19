MADISON — Karsi Lentz made Hartselle softball history on Monday, setting a program single-season home run record in a 15-0 win over James Clemens.
Lentz hit her 18th homer in the top of the third inning, a two-run shot. Hartselle hit four total homers in the game, with Larissa Preuitt, Brityan Godfrey and Ryley Cate Wolf also going deep.
Preuitt finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs and Katie Gillott had three hits and three RBIs. Sarah Bowling allowed three hits over three innings to earn the win.
• Austin 19, Florence 2: Katie Bracken homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs for Austin.
Katie Davis went 4-for-5 with a triple, double and two RBIs and Lexey Carver homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Kaidence Swoopes had three hits and one RBI.
• Hatton 19, Falkville 4: Kailyn Quails went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Hatton.
Chloe Gargis had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell homered and had three RBIs.
Hannah Tillman had a hit and two RBIs for Falkville. Addie Walker homered.
• East Lawrence 15-8, Phil Campbell 9-0: Emma Coan came up a homer short of the cycle for East Lawrence, driving in four runs, in Game 1.
Camryn Langley homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Eagles, while Kaleigh Powers added two hits and two RBIs.
Tori Spears allowed one earned run over seven innings and struck out seven.
Brooklyn Letson pitched a four-inning three-hitter in the second game and struck out eight. Coan and Langley each homered for the Eagles and Osborn had three hits and a pair of RBIs.
• Ardmore 15, Lee-Huntsville 0: Three Ardmore pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter.
Sarah Phillips homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Ashlyn Mullins homered and had two RBIs.
• Hazel Green 16, Ardmore 3: Sara Sanders homered and drove in two runs for Ardmore.
• West Limestone 11, Giles County (Tenn.) 3: Addie Wallace homered and had two RBIs for West Limestone.
Bevin Gant and Ashlyn Smith had two hits and two RBIs each for the Wildcats.
• Athens Bible 21, Decatur Heritage 0: Kara Thomas doubled twice and drove in five runs for Athens Bible.
Kaylee Carter and Addyson Butler each had three RBIs for the Trojans.
Cana Vining struck out 10.
• East Limestone 17, Mae Jemison 1: Natalee Jones had four RBIs to lead East Limestone.
Molly Thompson had four hits and two RBIs for the Indians and Miami Wilcox doubled twice and had three RBIs.
--
Baseball
• Decatur Heritage 11, Brewer 1: Bo Solley homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Decatur Heritage.
Nash Rippen had three hits and Tyler Olive tripled for the Eagles.
Justin Brooks drove in Brewer's run.
• Priceville 13, East Lawrence 3: Wes Walker doubled and had two RBIs for Priceville.
Joseph Garrison doubled, drove in a run and pitched five innings to earn the win. He struck out seven.
Lane Smith doubled and had two RBIs to lead East Lawrence.
• West Limestone 8, East Limestone 6: Ian Burroughs and Aidan Smith each had three RBIs to lead West Limestone.
Braxton Griffin hit a solo home run for the Wildcats, while JoJo Thallas had three hits and four RBIs for East Limestone.
• Ardmore 10, Lindsay Lane 9: Noah Stafford drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a five-run rally for Ardmore.
Ardmore trailed 9-4 in the seventh inning before using four singles, a Lindsay Lane error and three walks to pull out the win. Carter Smith, Cole Calder and Caden Bailes had two RBIs each for the Tigers.
Alexander Cook and Jackson Carter had three hits and three RBIs each for Lindsay Lane.
• Colbert Heights 9, Hatton 8: Colbert Heights scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure an extra-innings win.
Braden Stafford went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for Hatton, while Garson Pierce homered and drove in three runs.
• Lexington 12, Elkmont 5: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with a hit and two RBIs.
Brayden Butler had three RBIs for Lexington.
• Whitesburg Christian 12, Athens Bible 0: Luke Murrell tripled and drove in three runs for Athens Bible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.