Three area basketball teams picked up wins in their respective area tournaments on Monday as postseason play tipped off for teams in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to next week’s subregional round, with area winners hosting subregional games and runners-up traveling.
Priceville (4A), West Limestone (4A) and Danville (3A) each picked up wins and will play for area tournament titles later this week.
The final score for the Class 5A, Area 16 semifinal game between Ardmore and Madison Academy was not available at deadline.
• Priceville girls 62, West Morgan 32: Leslie Hames poured in a game-high 17 points for Priceville in the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament.
Lauren Hames added 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Abby Langlois finished with eight points and six rebounds. Gracin Prater had 10 rebounds. Haniyah Standridge led West Morgan with 13 points.
Priceville (19-8) will face Good Hope for the area title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Good Hope girls 57, East Lawrence 12: East Lawrence's season ended against top-seeded Good Hope.
• West Limestone girls 52, Westminster-Huntsville 29: Carlie Belle Winter led three West Limestone players in double figures with a game-high 16 points in the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament semifinals.
Anslee Weatherford had 12 points for the Wildcats. Raelee Campbell scored 10 points. Brianna Tinsley led Westminster with 15 points.
West Limestone (17-12) will face host St. John Paul II for the area title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Lauderdale County girls 46, Elkmont 26: Tylee Thomas finished with 10 points in led Elkmont's season-ending loss in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament.
• Danville girls 46, Colbert County 39: Second-seeded Danville advances to face host Phil Campbell for the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament title on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16
Lexington girls 58, Hatton 49: Kailyn Quails led the Hornets with 19 points, while Dagen Brown added 13 and Brianna Oliver 10 in a Class 2A, Area 16 tournament loss. Audrey Stults led the Golden Bears with 24.
• Tanner girls 49, Whitesburg Christian 27: Tanner will face top-seeded Lindsay Lane for the Class 2A, Area 14 title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Oakwood Adventist Academy 48, Athens Bible 36: Athens Bible (6-23) saw its season come to an end in the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament.
