Katelyn Falciani had 20 kills and 12 digs help Priceville beat Decatur and Grissom on Monday.
The Bulldogs topped the Red Raiders 25-15, 25-17 before besting the Tigers 20-25, 25-14, 15-4.
Zoey Penson had 17 kills, 10 aces and 15 digs for the Bulldogs (9-4), while Abby Langlois had nine kills and 10 blocks. Ashlyn Johnson had 52 assists.
The Bulldogs also went 3-1 at the West Morgan Varsity Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs swept Clements (25-22, 25-13), Fairview (25-15, 25-22) and Lexington (25-18, 25-17) before falling to eventual runner-up Lawrence County in bracket play.
Austin, Danville compete at Orange Beach
Austin (2-13) defeated Altamont and dropped matches to Bayshore Christian, Gulf Shores and Danville. Jakaya Smith led the Black Bears with 25 kills, 101 digs, four aces and four blocks. Summer Sutherlin had 71 digs, three aces and a dig, while Emily Overstreet finished the weekend with 41 assists, 15 digs, seven aces and a pair of kills.
In addition to the win over Austin, Danville (10-4) earned wins over Brindlee Mountain and Hatton and lost to Gulf Shores and Bayshore Christian. Faith Parker led the Hawks with 67 kills, 55 digs and three blocks, while Lillie Kate Eddy added 43 kills and two blocks.
Brewer picks up wins at Guntersville
The Patriots beat Muscle Shoals (25-18, 25-14), Ramsay (25-23, 25-21) and St. Clair County (25-18, 25-16) in tournament play Saturday.
Against Muscle Shoals, Carly Brown led Brewer with six kills and four blocks, while Bronwyn Borden added 15 assists and 12 digs.
Lucas had six kills to lead Brewer in the win over Ramsay. Brown had four kills and two blocks and Jacey Atkinson had 14 assists, six digs and two kills.
The Patriots also dropped matches to Guntersville (16-25, 25-17, 15-7) and Donoho (24-26, 25-20, 15-13). Lucas had nine kills and four blocks in the loss to Guntersville, while Blakely Faulkner added six kills and 25 digs. Atkinson finished with 21 assists and seven digs.
Against Donoho, Lucas had six kills and Borden had 19 assists.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.