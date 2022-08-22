Decatur picked up wins Monday over visiting Columbia and Tanner.
The Red Raiders swept Columbia 25-5, 25-5. They also swept Tanner 25-9, 25-15.
Decatur’s next match is Thursday at Randolph.
• Brewer Tournament: The host Patriots went 4-2 in play Saturday. Both losses came against Madison Academy.
The Patriots opened play beating Cordova 25-11, 25-17. Madison Academy then beat Brewer 27-29, 25-21, 16-14.
Brewer then rolled through sweeps of Winfield (25-20, 29-27) and Athens Bible (25-14, 25-20). The Patriots took down the Madison County Tigers 17-25, 25-23 and 15-10.
The final match of the day was a rematch with Madison Academy that the Mustangs won 25-15, 25-17.
Brewer hosts West Morgan and Fairview Tuesday.
• Hatton stays undefeated: The Hornets beat Lauderdale County 2-0 25-21, 25-19 and Lindsey Lane 25-14, 25-15.
The Hornets (9-0) competed in the Wildcat Serve Off at Central on Saturday and won the Gold Bracket championship. Hatton beat Lawrence County (Tennessee) in the final 25-16, 28-26.
Hatton went 5-0 during the day with wins against Wilson, Red Bay, Waterloo and Hamilton.
Stats leaders for the weekend were Kailyn Quails with 54 kills, 5 aces, 9 blocks and 36 digs and Bradyn Mitchell with 33 kills, 6 aces, and 48 digs. Mallie Yarbrough added 16 kills and 25 digs. Dagen Brown had 112 assists.
Hatton hosts Tharptown Tuesday.
• Danville off to winning start: The Hawks are 5-2 after the first week of the season. The wins have come against Randolph, Crossville, Guntersville, Shelby County and Ider. The losses have been against Guntersville and Plainview.
Individually, Faith Parker has led the way with 61 kills and 27 digs. Lillie-Kate Eddy had 27 kills.
Danville visits Addison Tuesday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.