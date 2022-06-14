Decatur’s Sam and Mac Murphy are teeing off Tuesday in the 127th British Amateur Championship.
The brothers, who grew up playing at Burningtree Country Club, are part of a field of 258 competing at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and St. Annes Old Links in England. The course was founded in 1886.
The winner secures exemptions in The British Open, the U.S. Open and an invitation to the Masters.
The Murphys both just completed their college careers at Louisiana Tech.
Sam Murphy became just the second golfer in Louisiana Tech history to compete in an NCAA regional as an individual. The second-team All-Conference USA selection tied for 23rd at the Norman Regional and finished the season with a 71.63 stroke average (third best in program history).
Mac Murphy, a two-time All-Conference USA honoree, registered two top-10 finishes this past season. He owns the second-best scoring average in program history with a 71.53 he set during the 2019-20 season.
Some of golf’s greatest names have won the British Amateur Championship, including Bobby Jones, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.