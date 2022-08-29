Calhoun athletic director Nancy Keenum has walked across the floor in a quiet Kelley Gymnasium thousands of times since 2001.
That’s the year the school administration pulled the plug on intercollegiate sports. In 2005, baseball and softball returned.
On Monday a new sport to Calhoun brought energy and excitement back to the gym. The Warhawks hosted their first volleyball match.
Snead State got the best of Calhoun coach Jamie Freeman’s team 25-13, 25-18, 25-19, but that didn’t lessen the excitement of a supportive crowd.
“This makes my heart so happy. I’ve got tears of joy,” Keenum said. “This is how it’s supposed to look in here. Seeing the kids compete and the crowd cheering them on is so exciting.”
Calhoun president Jimmy Hodges got the pre-game festivities off to a rousing start.
“I’ve been super pumped for this day,” Hodges said. “We’ve waited for this to happen for quite some time.”
Hodges concluded his presentation by asking everyone to tell their friends that “Calhoun is on fire.”
Volleyball will be followed later this year by the return of men’s and women’s basketball. Derrick Powell Jr. is the men’s coach and Candace Byrd-Vinson is the women’s coach. Players and coaches from both basketball teams were there to cheer on the volleyball team.
The crowd included several high school volleyball coaches, players and parents. A new program creates the prospect of more scholarships available for area athletes.
“That was great to see,” Freeman said. “There are a lot of really good volleyball programs in the area. We want them to think about our program as an option.”
Freeman’s team has three area players in Brooklyn Graham and Krystin Borden, both from Lawrence County and Skylar South of Danville.
Graham is in her second year at Calhoun. After playing for Robyn Hutto at Lawrence County, Graham thought her volleyball days were over.
“I was already going to school here and I got excited when I found out they were starting up the program,” Graham said. “I tried out and made the team. It’s been pretty exciting to see the program start from scratch to finally having a match.
“I wish we had played better and won tonight, but just getting to be a part of all this excitement tonight about Calhoun volleyball feels like a big win.”
Calhoun volleyball returns to the floor at Kelley Gymnasium noon Friday with matches against Coastal Alabama and Bevill State.
Here’s the rest of the home schedule for the Warhawks: Sept. 9 vs. LB Wallace, 11 a.m.; Sept. 18 vs. Coastal East and Bishop State, 1 p.m.; Sept. 29 vs. Wallace State-Hanceville, 5 p.m.; Oct. 4 vs. Enterprise and Wallace State-Selma, 3 p.m.; Oct. 11 vs. Southern Union, 3 p.m.; Oct. 18 vs. Lawson State, 5 p.m.; Oct. 26 vs. Gadsden State, 5 p.m.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.