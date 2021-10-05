The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship stops in Decatur for three days this weekend.
The season-ending event will have 45 boats competing in the Bama division championship with a top prize of $60,000 going to the winner along with a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat and other prizes.
Anglers will take off daily Thursday-Saturday at 7 a.m. at Ingalls Harbor. Weigh-ins will be held at Ingalls starting at 3 p.m.
Fans are welcome to attend or follow online through MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The top six finishers in the regional qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing: the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, which will be held June 2-4 at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
