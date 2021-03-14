TOWN CREEK — It’s been 12 years since Hazlewood High School fielded its last team, but that does not mean its great athletic success can't still be celebrated.
One of the coaches who had a hand in that success is being honored Monday in Montgomery when Aaron Goode is inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Goode was a part of 38 state championships at the Lawrence County school. That includes 11 football championships, 14 for boys track and field, and 13 girls track and field.
The induction was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was re-scheduled twice because of COVID concerns. The long wait ends Monday.
“I think it’s going to be worth the wait,” Goode said. “It’s a great honor for me and my family.
“I would like to thank all the athletes and coaches along the way. Without them it would not be possible.”
It’s impossible to talk about the history of Hazlewood athletics without bringing up the Goode family name. His nephews — Chris, Kerry, Pierre and Clyde — were star football players on state championship teams in the 1980s and 1990s before they all played at Alabama.
Aaron got the jump on his nephews when it comes to state championships. He was a running back on the school’s first state championship football team in 1970. He was the head coach of the last Hazlewood team in 2008.
Goode's success wasn’t limited to the football field. A big part of his Hall of Fame honor is because of what the school’s track and field teams did under his leadership. The boys won seven of eight Class 2A state championships from 1989-1996. The girls won six straight from 1993-1998.
“I ran track in high school. The hurdles were my event,” Goode said. “Our coach was able to buy some hurdles so we could practice.
“When we went to our first meet, we noticed the hurdles were shorter than the ones we had used for practice. Turns out the ones we had were college hurdles that were three inches higher. We did pretty well that day.”
Goode was a champion hurdler at Alabama State. His first high school coaching job was at Headland. Willie Tullis was a star football player and track and field athlete at Headland for the young coach. He went on to play football at Troy and for eight years in the NFL.
“Just two years after starting a program with no resources at all, he took his team to the state meet and won third place with three first-place finishes,” Tullis said in an interview for the Alabama High School Athletic Association. “I won the 100-yard dash, and that would not have been possible without his knowledge and hard work.
“His teaching enabled me to increase strength and speed for football, and I carried his techniques throughout my college and professional football career.”
Goode returned to Hazlewood in 1977. His 1979 boys track and field team finished second in the state with just four runners. His 1980 indoor team won the Class 1A-2A state championship. The first boys outdoor state championship came in 1985. The star of that 1985 state championship team was Goode’s nephew Pierre, who was an All-American in track at Alabama.
“Pierre was one of those special talents who didn’t need any coaching when he ran in high school,” Goode said.
The girls broke through with their first state championship in 1993. The 2004 girls placed first in every running event and won the state title with a record 223 points.
“We knew we were going to win the state that year,” Goode said. “The girls wanted to break the state record in points, and that’s exactly what they did.”
All this success came without the advantage of ideal practice conditions.
“We could use the football field for running events, but then they put up a fence to block fans from going from one side to the other,” Goode said. “We didn’t have hurdles and had to use folding chairs.
“It wasn’t the best situation, but it worked out. One reason is because we used visualization. If the kids could see themselves being successful, they knew they would be. Sometimes that’s better than a lot of practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.