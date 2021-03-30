The waters of Wheeler Lake will be visited by the Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series on April 10.
A first-place finish will be worth $10,000 to the angler who can top the field of 450 amateurs.
The ABT Tournament Series contains two divisions, North and South, and each division is made up of five tournaments on five different lakes. The maximum number of boats for each tournament is 225. For the tournament on Wheeler Lake, registration is full at 225 two-angler teams, with anglers traveling from across the southeastern United States to compete.
Takeoff is set for approximately 6 a.m. or safe light and weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor.
Takeoff and weigh-ins are free and open to the public. Spectators are asked to wear a mask, to bring their own portable chairs and to practice social distancing of 6 feet.
For more information on the Alabama Bass Trail and the tournament series, call 855-934-7425 or visit www.alabamabasstrail.org.
