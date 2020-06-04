There will be $10,000 awarded to the angler who brings in the most fish when the Alabama Bass Trail visits Decatur on June 13.
Takeoff at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion is set for 5:15 a.m. or safe light. The weigh-in is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public.
Spectators are asked to bring their own portable chairs and to practice social distancing. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The competition on Wheeler Lake is open to 225 two-angler teams. It will pay out to the top 40 places.
For more information, contact Kay Donaldson at 855-934-7425 or visit www.alabamabasstrail.org.
