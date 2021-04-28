It’s a big week for Lee Hodges on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Hodges, the former Ardmore High School standout, is playing what amounts to a home game as he tees it up beginning Thursday in the Huntsville Championship.
Hodges grew up playing at the Canebrake Club in Athens and has played The Ledges, this week’s tour stop, on numerous occasions. That’s a rarity for many players on the Korn Ferry Tour.
How familiar with The Ledges is the 25-year-old Hodges? He once won a junior tournament there, so he’s excited about being home.
“I’m pretty familiar with the course and it’s a great layout,” he said. “I think the Korn Ferry Tour will be very pleased with it and have a great relationship for a long time.”
This is the inaugural playing of the Huntsville Championship after being postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No doubt, Hodges will have a full-blown gallery of friends and family following him every step of the way this week, but being familiar with the course by no means guarantees success. He said playing on a familiar course can be both good and bad.
“Sometimes I think it makes your expectations grow higher and maybe hurts you down the road if you don’t make a birdie on a hole you feel like you should,” he said. “I’m going to approach it like any other week — go out there and prepare like every other week. I’m going to stick to the process I have got going right now.”
That process has been working as well as anyone’s on the Korn Ferry Tour. Hodges currently is sixth on the tour’s points list, won for the first time last September in Portland, Oregon, and has a string 18 made-cuts in a row.
If not for the pandemic, Hodges, who played collegiately at UAB and Alabama, would already be on the PGA Tour. Because of the pandemic, the tour basically froze everything in place and there was no Korn Ferry Tour graduating class. The top 25 on the season-ending points list automatically gain PGA Tour status. The higher a person finishes on the list, the better status he has for gaining access to PGA Tour events.
Even though his Korn Ferry Tour win is proof that he can compete with the best players in the world, Hodges said it’s his consistency that has instilled the belief that he can have sustained success on the PGA Tour.
"The last year or so I have played a lot of good golf," he said. "It’s the weeks when I don’t feel like I have my best and I can still kind of scrounge out a top-30 or top-20 finish. Those are the weeks that make me feel like I have what it takes. The last 15-to-18 months have been very rewarding for what I have been working on. It’s been really fun.”
There’s never been any question about Hodges’ work ethic. Canebrake Director of Golf Mickey Wolfe has watched him develop since he arrived at the club in 2011 and said Hodges was a fixture on the practice range and short-game area.
John South, his high school coach at Ardmore, said Hodges was always focused on what he wanted to accomplish.
“He would practice at Canebrake and I would get reports from some people I knew out there,” South said. “Lee would spend two hours on the range working on his game and never play a hole. That told me he had the ‘want to’ to succeed.”
Wolfe said he knew Hodges was special just by the sound the ball made coming off the clubface.
“It just sounded different, even at that age,” he said.
Stephen Puryear is Hodges’ longtime swing coach. Hodges said he basically has the same swing now as he did in high school — it’s just been refined.
“It’s different but the same, if that makes sense,” Hodges said. “I still use the same principles I always have; I just do them a little better. It’s a little more tight and manicured around the edges and it’s a lot more consistent than when I was in high school.”
Hodges will continue a busy stretch over the next six weeks. He’ll play in another nearby tournament — the Simmons Bank Open — in Nashville next week.
As he continues his quest toward the PGA Tour, though, Hodges will get a mid-June break from golf for a special occasion — a June 19 wedding with his high school sweetheart Savannah Kennedy. Then it will be back to the grind of life on tour.
