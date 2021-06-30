Bryan Askew is well known in local golf circles as one of the best players.
With a golf club in his hand, the 57-year-old Decatur native is almost like a magician with how he can draw just about any club out of his bag and make consistently great shots.
Askew would not mind having a little magic on his side in this week’s Spirit of America Classic sponsored by Daikin. Play starts today and concludes with Saturday’s final round.
The one trick club in Askew’s bag has always been his putter, and he admits most of the tricks have been played on him.
“All my life I have struggled with putting. It’s been my Achilles’ heel,” Askew said. “I have always been able to drive the ball, but putting was always treacherous.
“The name of the game is getting the ball in the hole. It doesn’t matter how good you hit the ball to get it on the green. If you can’t putt well, you can’t be successful.”
To be fair, putting woes have not stopped Askew from being successful. In 2014, he qualified for the Senior U.S. Open. In 2016, he won the Alabama Senior Amateur championship.
Both of those are top-shelf accomplishments, but Askew always wanted to find room on the shelf for a couple of championships he could win on his home course at Burningtree. That’s the Spirit and the Burningtree club championship.
“I’ve never been in contention at the Spirit,” Askew said. “I might have one top-10 finish. It’s tough to compete with those college players.
“I’ve been runner-up for the club championship eight times. There’s always been a Jimmy Reist, Matt Gourgeot or one of the Murphy boys (Mac and Sam) that I couldn’t get past.”
Last summer during the pandemic, Askew turned his attention again to finding a solution to his putting anxiety.
“I’ve tried everything from the long putter to the belly putter, and even the cross-handed grip, but nothing worked,” Askew said. “It got so frustrating that I seriously thought about quitting golf because it just wasn’t fun anymore.”
This time Askew tried what is called the claw grip and that has put the fun back in his game. Askew credits the new way of holding his putter for helping shave as many as four or five shots off his score per round.
Basically, Askew has moved his right hand below his left hand. He grips the putter in the crease of his right hand between the thumb and forefinger. It allows for more control of the face of the putter and produces a more consistent stroke.
“I really can’t describe what it's meant to me,” Askew said. “Golf is about confidence and I have confidence in my game again because I can putt.”
The new-found putting stroke helped Askew win the club championship late last summer by two shots.
“The way he’s making putts is amazing,” Burningtree pro Colby Odom said. “Don’t overlook him in the Spirit.”
It may seem far-fetched to think of Askew, the oldest player in the Spirit, being a contender. He’s old enough to be the father of most of the players he will be competing against.
But who knows? If Askew can stay close to the leaders heading into Saturday’s final round, maybe something magical can happen.
