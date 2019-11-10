Derrick Adams can remember going to the Watkins-Burns Baseball Camp when he was a youngster in Decatur dreaming of a baseball career.
Adams, who is now a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals farm system, hopes to make memories for some area youths when he hosts a baseball clinic Nov. 23 at Austin High School.
“I just thought I would try to help some area kids,” Adams said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
The Watkins-Burns Camp was a citywide summer camp directed by Alan Watkins when he was head coach at Austin and Mike Burns when he was head coach at Decatur.
Adams played at Austin for head coach Tyler Stephenson before going on to play at Jacksonville State. He was drafted by the Royals in the 2018 draft. He played for the Royals’ Class A Pioneer League team in Idaho Falls this summer. After the season, he was honored in Kansas City by the Royals as his team’s pitcher of the year.
The Derrick Adams Baseball Clinic is divided into a camp for ages 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon and for ages 13 and up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and noon.
Cost for the clinic is $65 if you pre-register by contacting Adams at dadamsbaseball@att.net. Cost on the day of the clinic is $75.
Joining Adams as an instructor will be Auburn pitcher and former Decatur Red Raider Tanner Burns. The son of Mike Burns is expected to be one of the top college pitchers in the country next spring. He should be a high draft pick in next summer’s major league draft.
Other instructors are Jacksonville native Shed Long, who made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners this summer, Nic Gaddis, who played at Jacksonville State and is in the New York Mets farm system, and Tyler Tolbert, who played at UAB and is in the Royals farm system.
