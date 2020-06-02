Opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas is still undecided, but fans can experience Toyota Field this Saturday for a Block Party.

There will be fireworks, live music, trivia and ballpark food available at the stadium in Madison. Tickets are $10 and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance at https://www.milb.com/rocket-city.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The team’s stadium store will also be open.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.