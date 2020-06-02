Opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas is still undecided, but fans can experience Toyota Field this Saturday for a Block Party.
There will be fireworks, live music, trivia and ballpark food available at the stadium in Madison. Tickets are $10 and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance at https://www.milb.com/rocket-city.
Gates open at 5 p.m. The team’s stadium store will also be open.
