Calhoun baseball split a four-game, home-and home series with Central Alabama last week. The Warhawks picked up a win at home last Friday and a win at Central on Saturday.
Austin’s Collin Partain was the winning pitcher in Friday’s 5-2 victory. He allowed no earned runs in four innings. Roland Ryan went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. South Alabama signee Skyler Holland of Russellville went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Central won the second game, 12-1.
Former Decatur Red Raider Carter Gannaway was the winning pitcher for Central in Saturday’s 5-4 win in Game 1 at Calhoun. He struck out seven in six innings while giving up four earned runs. Ardmore’s Hogan Whitt had a triple for Calhoun.
Ryan and Sanchez were the hitting stars in Calhoun’s 10-8 win in Game 2. Ryan went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Oklahoma State signee Solomon Washington was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Calhoun (8-12, 4-4) is scheduled to travel to Shelton State in Tuscaloosa on Thursday for two games. The teams will play two games at Calhoun on Saturday starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.