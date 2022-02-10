The rebirth of athletics at Calhoun Community College took a giant step Wednesday.
Derrick Powell Jr. was named head coach of the men’s basketball program.
“I have a passion and a purpose in life,” Powell said. “Basketball is my passion and being the head coach at Calhoun is a big part of my purpose to make a difference in young lives.”
The 38-year-old Powell comes to Calhoun from the coaching staff at Tuskegee University, where he was the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator. The Montgomery native played at Jeff Davis High and in junior college at Marion Military.
“We think Coach Powell will be a real strong advocate for our school,” Calhoun athletic director Nancy Keenum said. “He’s really hit the ground running. I think he’s a great example for young men to follow.”
Men’s basketball had been one of the pillars of the Calhoun athletic program for decades until the school’s entire athletic program was shut down in 2001. Baseball and softball returned in 2005. Fishing, golf, women’s cross country and esports have followed.
Talk of bringing back basketball has been going around for years. It became a reality last October when interim President Jimmy Hodges announced men’s basketball would return along with women’s basketball. The school also said it would start a volleyball program.
The searches for a women’s basketball coach and a volleyball coach are in the interview stage.
Powell accepted the job last Friday. He already has made a scholarship offer to Sparkman’s Calen Lightford, who announced it on Twitter on Tuesday.
“I’m excited to be here,” Powell said. “The area is growing like crazy and the basketball around here is played at a high level.”
Powell is already searching the Calhoun area of Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence and Madison counties for talent. The program has 15 scholarships available. He looks for 10 scholarships to go to players in the four–county area.
“We are looking for players that we can hold to a high standard on and off the basketball court,” Powell said.
Before Calhoun basketball plays a game in Kelley Gym there will be some changes. The biggest change is a new floor. The basketball goals that date back to the facility's opening will be replaced. New scoreboards are coming, too.
“I can’t wait to bring basketball excitement back into this gym,” Powell said.
Powell has previously been head coach in high school at Calhoun High and Wetumpka High. He was also an assistant in college at Prattville, Jeff Davis and Faulkner University.
