Basketball officially returned to the court Tuesday on the Calhoun Community College campus.
Students, local residents and former Calhoun players and coaches filled most of the 2,880-seat Kelley Gymnasium to support the men's and women's teams against Motlow State Community College.
For former Calhoun women's basketball player Venita Perkins and others, the event was "a reunion."
"When I first got word that they were bringing (basketball) back I cried," said the Perkins, who played forward during the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons under former coach and current athletic director Nancy Keenum. "Seeing Coach Keenum and then getting to see former players, the former coaches, it's a reunion."
Perkins also sang the national anthem before the women's game, which brought back even more memories.
"It was great," Perkins said. "When I played I actually (sang) the national anthem back before the boy's game. Coach Keenum knew that I ... did the anthem for the (Memphis) Grizzlies' game last year against the Miami Heat, so she asked me to do it for this first game."
Latoya Webster-Moorer, a power forward and guard on the 1996-97 and 1997-98 teams under coach Amanda Marks, was also pleased to witness Calhoun basketball again.
"It's definitely amazing," Webster-Moorer said. "It's good to see so many memories come back. It's good to see ... these new players, the old players, old coaches and especially Coach Keenum."
Webster-Moorer recalled some of her favorite memories.
"Both years we won state against Northwest Shoals," she said. "Those were some of the best memories because we never could beat them during the regular season, but when it came down to the state playoffs we won."
Perkins also shared cherished memories.
"I know back when I played, this was the place to be," Perkins said. "With the community coming, people coming from all over, Huntsville, the Florence area."
Decatur resident Nate Torain said Calhoun basketball also provides an opportunity for residents to see local players continuing their careers near home.
"We want to see our folks, local people," Torain said. "Decatur, Austin, we've got good ball players (from) all around here, from Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Muscle Shoals area, all the way down to Birmingham. We've got some talent in this area. What we've got to do is put it together and start rolling."
The basketball renewal has also energized the campus, according to Calhoun student and Warhawks cross-country runner Elijah McAbee.
"There's been a lot more life on campus," McAbee said. "I'm a sophomore. I ran last season and went to school here. Ever since there's been more sports added it's really brought more life and Calhoun pride."
Decatur resident Mearia Cooper also attended the games to see the return of the programs.
"I came to see Venita Perkins sing the national anthem because she played here at Calhoun and my daughter (Katelyn Cooper) plays with Decatur Heritage and her team came to support Calhoun coming back to basketball."
The women's team rewarded the home crowd by defeating Motlow State 100-43.
The men's game was still in progress at press time.
Both Calhoun teams will play Thursday at Meridian Community College in Mississippi.
