After being postponed in March because of the pandemic, the annual Battle at the Jack returns this weekend.
Up to 50 soccer teams from around the Southeast are expected to play at Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex this Saturday and Sunday.
River City United Soccer Club is the host for the tournament featuring Division II and Division III boys and girls teams for ages 9 to 19.
Tournament organizers have provided each team with COVID-19 protocols that include social distancing, mandatory masks when not playing and prescreening of all team members and family members.
A weekend parking pass is $10 per vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.