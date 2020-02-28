Paul Newberry Oldest Ballpark (copy)

This year's Rickwood Classic is scheduled for June 8 at Birmingham's Rickwood Field. The game will honor the Birmingham Black Barons. [JAY REEVES/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jay Reeves

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Barons return to Rickwood Field on June 8 for the annual Rickwood Classic.

The 24th Rickwood Classic will celebrate the Birmingham Black Barons and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Hall of Famer Andre Dawson will be the game's guest of honor.

The game between the Barons and the Chattanooga Lookouts starts at 12:30 p.m. at Rickwood Field, which was built in 1910 and is the oldest professional baseball park in the country.

In 1920, the Birmingham Black Barons became charter members of the Negro Southern League. In 43 years, the Black Barons produced several Hall of Famers, including like Willie Mays, Piper Davis and Satchel Paige.

This year's Barons will don the uniforms worn by the 1920 Black Barons.

