BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Barons return to Rickwood Field on June 8 for the annual Rickwood Classic.
The 24th Rickwood Classic will celebrate the Birmingham Black Barons and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Hall of Famer Andre Dawson will be the game's guest of honor.
The game between the Barons and the Chattanooga Lookouts starts at 12:30 p.m. at Rickwood Field, which was built in 1910 and is the oldest professional baseball park in the country.
In 1920, the Birmingham Black Barons became charter members of the Negro Southern League. In 43 years, the Black Barons produced several Hall of Famers, including like Willie Mays, Piper Davis and Satchel Paige.
This year's Barons will don the uniforms worn by the 1920 Black Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.