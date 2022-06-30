A good way to judge the first round of the Spirit of America Classic is to look for smiles on the faces of the golfers late in the afternoon.
There weren’t a lot of smiles Wednesday. Out of the field of 112, there were only four who broke par. Three more shot even. The other 105 all were on the plus side of the ledger.
The Burningtree Country Club course was a challenge with a combination of fast greens and challenging hole placements.
“I’ve never seen the course so challenging on the first day of the Spirit,” 2016 Spirit champion Matt Gourgeot. “You were excited just to make a par today.”
Play continues today through Saturday in the Spirit sponsored by Daikin.
There was at least one bright smile at the finish of the first day. It belonged to Ryley Heath. The Decatur native shot a two-under 69 to stand alone at the top of the leaderboard.
“It feels good to be the leader after the first day, but there’s still a lot of golf to play,” Heath said.
Joining Heath on the negative side of the scoreboard are Stewart Whitt of Athens, Eric Boutwell of Russellville and Carter Goodwin of Hoover all tied at one under. Whitt is a former Alabama player. Boutwell plays at Montevallo and Goodwin plays at UNA.
Heath opened his day with a bogey on No. 10. He had birdies on 13, 16 and 7. The rest of the round was all pars.
“I’m always nervous on the first tee,” Heath said. “When you get excited it just shows you care about what you are doing. Sometimes it’s good to get a bad hole out of the way early.”
It’s been a good year for Heath. He concluded his junior college career by representing Calhoun Community College in the junior college national tournament in Texas. Next stop is two years of golf at Jacksonville State.
Heath played in his first Spirit last year and opened with a first-round 69. Last year that was good enough for a tie for third three shots behind leader Sam Murphy. Heath finished even for the tournament and eight shots behind champion Caleb O’Toole.
“There are a lot of really good golfers out here who can shoot low scores,” Heath said. “A lot can happen over the next three days.”
There are several area players and/or Spirit regulars within four shots of Heath. That includes Matt Gourgeot and Woodie Eubanks at even. In the hunt at two over are Robbie Shelton, Sam and Mac Murphy, Ross Napier and Will Patrick.
