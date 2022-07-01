The first Spirit of America Classic was played in 1967.
It’s doubtful that there’s been a final round more anticipated than the one being played Saturday at Burningtree Country Club.
Ryley Heath and Sam Murphy, both of Decatur, are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under. They tee off in Saturday’s final group at 9:50 a.m.
The longtime friends have played the Burningtree course hundreds of times while dreaming about winning the Spirit. The dream can become reality for either one with another great round of golf.
Heath shot a three-under 68 to stay at the top of the leaderboard. That’s where he’s been after the first and second round.
Murphy had the best round of the day Friday with 64 to tie Heath. After shooting 73 on Wednesday, Murphy has used rounds of 66 and 64 to catch his longtime friend. They played in the same foursome Friday.
“I kept telling him I was breathing down his neck,” Murphy said. “I’m really proud of Ryley. He’s playing some great golf.”
Both Heath and Murphy grew up playing golf at Burningtree. They and their families are well-known by all the Burningtree members. Selecting which one to cheer for may be a problem.
“I don’t know if I can come and watch,” Heath’s mother, Vicky Heath, said. “I’ve never cheered against Sam.”
Heath said winning the Spirit is the most important thing for him Saturday.
“But if I can’t win it, I hope it’s Sam,” Heath said. “I’ve always looked up to him and he’s a great friend, but I sure want to beat him.”
Both Heath and Murphy are products of the Calhoun Community College golf program coached by Richard Morgan.
Joining Heath and Murphy in the final group will be Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot and Nashville’s Ryan Terry. Gourgeot won the Spirit in 2016. He was the first person from Morgan County ever to win the Spirit.
The group just ahead of the top four will have Mac Murphy, Sam’s brother, Will Patrick of Oneonta, Eric Boutwell of Russellville and Carter Goodwin of Hoover. Mac Murphy shot a 67 Friday to get back to even.
Anything can happen in the Spirit, and having someone charge from the back of the pack to the championship can happen. Last year it was Caleb O’Toole of Pinson who shot a 65 in the final round to edge Sam Murphy by two shots.
